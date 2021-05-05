129394 (CRN.TO) (CRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.45 million.

Get 129394 (CRN.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.25. 129394 has a one year low of C$7.63 and a one year high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.