152 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

