1,875 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

