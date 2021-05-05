1,977 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

