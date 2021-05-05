1st Constitution Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.