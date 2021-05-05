2,276 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

