2,569 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.