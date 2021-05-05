$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report sales of $260.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.40 million to $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.50. 493,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

