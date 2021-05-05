$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to report $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Fluor posted sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

FLR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 1,276,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Fluor has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

