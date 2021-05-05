$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce $30.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $138.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 345,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $991.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.00 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.