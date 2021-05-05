$390.46 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $390.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.01 million to $399.90 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 3,214,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

