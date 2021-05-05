$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

M traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 9,462,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,102. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,649.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 737,433 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.