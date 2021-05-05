4,615 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

NYSE PHR opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

