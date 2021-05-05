4,758 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,365 shares of company stock worth $19,541,258 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

