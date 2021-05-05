52,018 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,877. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

