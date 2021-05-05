$579.91 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report sales of $579.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.82 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The GEO Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.