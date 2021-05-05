$60.77 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report $60.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.79 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. CareDx reported sales of $38.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders sold a total of 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.18. 649,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

