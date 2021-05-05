6,224 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE:YETI opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

