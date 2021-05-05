$656.98 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $656.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.00 million and the highest is $675.00 million. ITT reported sales of $663.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ITT traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 567,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,193. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its position in ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in ITT by 81.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ITT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in ITT by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

