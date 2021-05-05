70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.53 million.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

