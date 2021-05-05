9,020 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

