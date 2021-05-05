$96.42 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $96.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.54 million and the highest is $97.30 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $480.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $538.47 million, with estimates ranging from $507.08 million to $569.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 92,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,990. The company has a market cap of $582.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

