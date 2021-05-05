9,642 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,270,039. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

