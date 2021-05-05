A. Patrick Beharelle Sells 16,500 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TBI opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.