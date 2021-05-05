ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Lessened by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in ABB by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

