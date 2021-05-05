ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.62

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 62864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.