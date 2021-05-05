AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.