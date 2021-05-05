Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $3.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $17.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

