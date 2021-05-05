Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

