Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

