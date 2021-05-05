ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 320,390 shares.The stock last traded at $75.22 and had previously closed at $74.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

