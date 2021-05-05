Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. 688,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

