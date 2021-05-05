Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,815 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $76,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. 674,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,686. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

