Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

ATVI stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

