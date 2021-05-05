Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $493.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

