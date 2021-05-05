Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.62. Adobe has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

