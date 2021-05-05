Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

Shares of AEIS traded down $9.56 on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.