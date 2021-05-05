Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Down to $103.24

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.24, but opened at $98.68. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 2,931 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

