Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman Sells 2,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rick Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. 42,035,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,831,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,296,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

