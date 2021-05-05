Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.23.

AAV stock opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$613.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.35. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

