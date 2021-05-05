Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

TSE AAV opened at C$3.26 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$613.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.