Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 204.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

