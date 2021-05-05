AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 152,529 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

