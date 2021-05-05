Aegis Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

