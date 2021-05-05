Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 106,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,494. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

