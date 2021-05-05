Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 613,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.