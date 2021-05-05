Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 115,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.04. 145,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,320. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

