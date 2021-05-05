Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

