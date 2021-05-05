Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the lowest is $5.32 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.23 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,759. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

