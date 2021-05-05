ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $60.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

